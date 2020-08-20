Now users can add the captions to Google duo video calls and voice messages. Users will get to enjoy this new feature only in recorded video and voice messages but not in live video calls. When a user plays the voicemail, the captions will appear at the bottom of the screen, just above the ‘Call’ button.

Now Add Captions to Google Duo Video Calls

The feature was announced on the Google Twitter account.

In a noisy place? No problem. Captions are now available on Google Duo, so you won’t miss a word of your video and voice messages. https://t.co/jqEvy9Vyn7 pic.twitter.com/gq5Z2ntn5P — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) August 19, 2020

A Google spokesperson has confirmed that this feature will be functional on all Android and iOS versions of Duo. These “Captions for messages” were first spotted in development at the end of February.

To be clear that that this new feature is quite different from the Live Captions feature that Google released for Pixel phones. In Live Captions, the transcription appears on the device for any spoken word.

According to an online report, G Suite head Javier Soltero had reportedly told employees that the coexistence of Duo and Meet, both video calling apps, doesn’t make sense. A merger was reportedly being planned, internally referred to as ‘Duet’ (Duo + Meet.)

Google is also preparing to introduce picture-in-picture video calls for Google Duo on the web. This suggests that soon all the users will be able to make Duo calls and do other things on their computer at the same time. This is a feature that is working in the Android version of Duo since 2017. Users will be able to use the feature in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge at the time of the launch.

