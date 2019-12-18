Now add Multiple Photos in Stories with Instagram Layout Feature

Instagram is one of the best photo sharing app and its stories feature is used by millions of people daily. With the ever growing interest of people towards this feature, Instagram is trying to make it even better than before. This time the Facebook owned app is facilitating people to post multiple photos on one screen in stories. This feature is named as Instagram Layout Feature and will be launched globally today.

Now Add Multiple Photos to Stories with Instagram Layout Feature

This layout feature for stories will allow people to incorporate up to six photos. This is one kind of its feature but is quite similar to WhatsApp status feature that also permits users to add multiple photos. Many other story editing apps offer the same features however since Instagram is the most popular among other apps, it is expected that it will receive great user base.

Strike a pose. And another pose. And then another. 📸 With Layout, you can now capture and share multiple photos in your story — a new, creative way to express yourself. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/j02aYOjsoO — Instagram (@instagram) December 17, 2019



This layout feature is expected to be the selling point when it comes to third party app. When Instagram will roll out this feature for its own app, there will be no need to get these services from any other company. This feature is quite similar to the most famous feature of the app that is boomerang.

This is not the first time Instagram has tried to launch enhanced features for stories.

