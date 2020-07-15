Now Avail 400$ Discount on 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon

The 16-inch MacBook Pro encompasses a six-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage along with Radeon Pro 5300M graphics. While not the latest of the MacBooks Pro still it’s a solid laptop with immense power and a wide range of Apple’s latest features such as the improved Magic Keyboard.

The device has an excellent interface, beautiful keyboard, high-quality speakers and an impressive microphone. It suits web designers, graphic designers, etc. The $400 discount makes this laptop much more fascinating if you desire to purchase an Apple laptop.

It’s a much-improved MacBook pro. Many of the specs and features have been upgraded. However, there are certain loopholes. For example, you only get four USB-C ports. This is nothing new for MacBook Pros, but be ready to carry around an adapter or dongle with you if you frequently use accessories such as SD cards or USB-A.

Check out? Apple Announces to Pay $25 to Each iPhone User Experiencing ‘Batterygate’