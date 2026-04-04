Now Available: vivo Y31d Brings 7200mAh Long-Lasting Power to Users Across Pakistan

vivo today announces the start of first sales for the vivo Y31d, now available both in stores and online. Designed as a dependable everyday companion, the newly launched device supports both productivity and entertainment without battery anxiety. Following the official announcement, the vivo Y31d is now available for users seeking a smartphone built around long-lasting battery performance, dependable durability, and smooth everyday usability.

Largest Capacity and Strongest Battery Life, Now Within Reach

The vivo Y31d is powered by a 7200mAh BlueVolt Battery, delivering long-lasting endurance designed to support everyday use without battery anxiety. As vivo’s largest battery so far, the Y31d is built to keep up with demanding lifestyles, enabling up to 11.8 hours of continuous PUBG gameplay, 14.5 hours of continuous navigation, and up to 45 hours of video playback on a single charge. Whether gaming, traveling, streaming, or staying productive throughout the day, users can enjoy extended use without constantly searching for charging outlets or carrying bulky power banks.

To balance endurance with everyday convenience, the Y31d supports 44W FlashCharge, improving efficiency while managing heat and safety. Charging is safeguarded by 25-Dimension Security Protection, supported by 43,200 real-time temperature checks per day, ensuring stable and safe performance every time users plug in. Addressing long-term reliability, vivo also incorporates a 6-Year Battery Health design, to retain at least 80% of its original battery capacity after 1,600 charge cycles. Together, these innovations deliver what vivo calls the ‘most significant battery capacity in its price range’, giving users confidence in both day-to-day endurance and long-term performance.

Strength at the Core, Protection All Around

Built to be strong from the inside out, the vivo Y31d is engineered with IP68 & IP69 Dust and Water Resistance, giving users confidence in everyday conditions. Thoughtful usability features such as One-Tap Water & Dust Ejection, Moisture Detection, and Wet-Hand Touch ensure smooth operation even when the phone is wet, so spills, riverside walks, or heavy rain moments never interrupt the experience. Designed to withstand everyday bumps, the Y31d is backed by certified structural protection and reinforced glass, delivering dependable protection for users who stay active, work on the move, or spend time outdoors, keeping pace with real life, wherever the day leads.

Smooth Like Day One, Built to Last

Built for stable everyday use and demanding workloads, the vivo Y31d is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 4G. The Y31d delivers reliable performance for long gaming sessions and intensive multitasking, making it ideal for gamers and users who rely heavily on their phones throughout the day. The Y31d offers a 50-Month Smooth Experience, designed to maintain a consistent smooth experience even as usage grows heavier. Visual and audio experiences are equally enhanced. The Y31d features a 1250-nits Ultra-High-Brightness Display, paired with a 120Hz Refresh Rate, ensuring sharp, clear visuals and keeping conversations crystal clear under all scenarios. The Y31d also incorporates vivo’s signature OriginOS 6.0 New System, bringing a smarter and more intuitive user experience with Origin Island and a suite of easy-to-use AI productivity tools, to further inspire communication, creativity, and productivity throughout the day.

Refined in Form, Comfortable in Hand

Now available for users to experience firsthand, the vivo Y31d balances refined design with everyday practicality. Offered in Feather Gold and Starlight Grey, the device is crafted with a flagship seamless One-Piece-Like design, creating a smooth, fluid curve. The Metallic Camera Module adds a refined visual accent, while the Ergonomic Curved Design and Flagship Quad-Curved Back Cover ensure a naturally comfortable grip.

Price & Availability

The vivo Y31d is available across Pakistan in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs. 57,999, Rs. 65,999, and Rs. 72,999, respectively. vivo offers comprehensive after-sales support, including a one-year warranty for the Y31d, a 15 – day free replacement policy, and a 6-month warranty for accessories. The device is officially approved by the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) and is fully compatible with all mobile networks in Pakistan.

As an added benefit, Zong 4G users can enjoy 12GB of free mobile internet by inserting their SIM card into Slot 1 including 2GB per month for 6 months.

Also Read: vivo Pakistan Launches Y31d with 7200mAh Power and 25-Dimension Safety, Featuring vivo’s Largest Battery Yet