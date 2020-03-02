Now Backup Contacts on Phone with Google Contacts Update

This is the era of technology and no one wants to miss a bit of data they have saved on phones and not even the contacts. For this purpose, people create contact through Google Account. If you do not do that, your contacts will remain on the phone and when you buy a new phone you will have to save all your contacts once again. Or you can also save your contacts on SIM but that also has a limit. Saving Contacts through Google account is not that easy process for everyone and it takes little bit of more time. Google Contacts Update has solved this issue for users.

Google Contacts Update- Now Make you Contacts Safer Than Before

However, now this problem will be solved as Google Contacts now facilitates users with a new option that let them back up and synchronize contacts that are stored on your smartphone.

This new option is spotted by Android Police and it allows you backup contacts locally. This will be automatically done all you need to do is to enable feature through newly added toggle from app’s setting.

Right now this feature is not available for everyone and it seems that it will be rolled out in stages. Right now it is only available to Samsung Galaxy S10 devices.

