A new ride-hailing service has just step-in your city to give the tough time to other two popular services already available in the different cities of Pakistan. Now Book your ride with a new B4U Cabs service and travel anywhere in your city anytime without worrying about peak charges.

The aim of the company is to create a one tap solution for both customers and drivers. The company introduced the technology in 2016, since then, it has taken the roots in transportation category of Pakistan and in a very short time, it became the best ride haling service in Pakistan.

Now Book a Ride with B4U Cabs

Currently, the services in functional in the metropolitan cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Peshawar.

The service assures the security of passengers and says that there is no need to worry about the safety of your loved ones while booking a ride with B4U CABS.

According to the company, “Our traffic control systems are keeping your ride record and we know who is riding wherewith which boss. We take all the necessary precautions while registering the driver. Their Training and driving test is another strict security check. Now you can book a ride with full confidence because you preferred secure B4U CABS.”

The B4U CABS service is giving you the multiple options in vehicle that include Bike, Richshaw, Economy, Economy Plus, Executive, Executive Plus, and Family while you book the ride.

You can download the app from AppStore and PlayStore on your iOS and Android devices.

Recommended Reading: Engineering Students Invent Turbine to Generate Electricity at Home