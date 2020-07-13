The local app designers of Pakistan have just launched a Qurbani app as Eid ul Azha draws closer. So you can book your sacrificial animal via this app. Along with it, all livestock trade can be done with this app. The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled everything to work virtually. At such a time, an initiative like the Qurbani app must be lauded.

Now Book Your Sacrificial Animal Via ‘Qurbani App’

The new app allows livestock buyers and sellers to share their animals with the public. It’s an interactive app that allows users to share their opinions about the sacrificial animals. The Qurbani service can deliver goats or sheep to your home, sacrifice and deliver meat, or distribute meat among poor communities in the country. Users can also book goat, sheep, or cow for Sadaqah purpose 24/7 from every corner of the world.

Qurbani App is modifying the livestock sector in Pakistan by offering a platform for livestock buyers and sellers. There are essential videos available on the app related to livestock farming. Also, the animals are mentioned along with the price. The app is certainly helpful for people living abroad, they can now easily do Qurbani or provide Sadqah with just a tap.

The app is linked with a range of local social welfare organizations that maintain a record of widows, divorcees, orphans, daily wage earners, families living on rent.

The platform also provides the service of ‘Ijtamae Qurbani’ starting at Pkr 13,000. The animals are slaughtered within the first couple of days of Eid and the distribution of meat takes place in first three days. Qurbani App is now available on both Android and iOS.

