Now Charge your Mobile Wirelessly with Timex Alarm Clock

With the passing time, wireless charging gets more famous, we have seen makers include charging coils in products that generally would not have ones like desk lamps, laptop trackpads, and even Bluetooth speakers. Timex, the renowned watch manufacturer, has joined the trend with an alarm clock that doubles as a wireless charger. Timex Alarm Clock is the new addition in a wireless family that offers two advantages in terms of features instead of one.

The latest wireless alarm clock having wireless charging support has been certified by Wireless Power Consortium. Moreover, this certification was accepted a few days ago, and it also hints that the new product should launch soon.

Timex alarm clock TW300 is soon to be launched

Besides this, a picture attached to this certification shows the design of this fantastic device. No doubt, Timex has given the traditional alarm clock a spin to provide wireless charging on its upper surface. The Timex Company is a renowned watch manufacturing brand that is trying to reinvent itself by launching new products evolving with today’s smart technology landscape.

Moreover, Wireless Power Consortium has certified a unique Timex alarm clock with wireless charging support. Now, you can quickly charge your smartphone by simply putting it on the top of your alarm clock and assuming your mobile supports wireless charging.

The listing also has an attached picture that displays a cylindrical table-top design along with a flat surface on top for support of wireless charging. The product is offering a display screen on the front that shows the time in a red LED light.

Furthermore, the Wireless Power Consortium has mentioned its power level to be at 5W. According to a report, the registration date of the product is 20th November.

The latest upcoming Timex alarm clock carries a model number “TW300”. The company has not officially announced the model number, and there is no confirmation regarding the launch of the product. However, an official announcement is most probably to follow soon now that the clock has been certified.

