Google Maps is one of the best platforms when it comes to getting way to go somewhere. However, with the introduction of new features and its compatibility with other apps, this mapping services is getting even better than before. Google Maps was featuring music controls for Apple Music, Spotify and Google Play for two years; however, it forgot one of the most used platforms YouTube whose support was missing till now. However, in the latest version of Google Maps for Android, the company has announced support for YouTube music as well, which means now users can control YouTube Music while navigating.

Now Control YouTube Music While Navigating Without Leaving the Google Map

The best thing about this feature is that, unlike before you won’t have to leave the map to switch the music. Everyone, having the latest version of Google Maps can enable this feature by following these steps:

Open Maps and go to Settings.

Navigation Settings

Tap on Show media playback controls.

Now you will get several Music apps option. Choose YouTube Music and tap next.

Yes, you are done

Now, whenever you are navigating in Google Maps, you will see the icon of YouTube Music on the right side. Upon tapping it, YouTube music widget will be shown up in the bottom of the screen along with play, rewind and forward controls.

The bottom line is that you won’t have to leave the app in order to switch, forward, pause or rewind the YouTube Music. Isn’t it amazing?

Also Read: YouTube Music Adds a New Explore Tab