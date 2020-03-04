Now Create 3D Moving Photos with Facebook

Facebook is working on a new feature that will let you create 3D moving photos without portrait mode camera. The 3D photos feature was introduced in 2018, which let people give a moving appearance to the imaged provided they are taken in portrait mode. However this time Facebook has once again announced this feature however the best thing is it is not compulsory this time that photos should only be in portrait.

3D Moving Photos with Facebook Do not Require a Portrait Mode now

With the help of Artificial Intelligence, the company will now help you to convert old 2D photos to a better ones. It means if you have old photos, you can easily change them to 3D via this platform. The blog post from Facebook reads as:

“This system infers the 3D structure of any image, whether it is a new shot just taken on an Android or iOS device with a standard single camera, or a decades-old image recently uploaded to a phone or laptop,”

The blog post also shares other details regarding the working of the overall process. It also shares some examples so that you can easily use this feature. To enjoy this feature, you should have an iPhone 7 or higher device and latest Android device. This feature works in the app only, so if you meet the above criteria, update your app and try this feature out.

