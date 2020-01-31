Now Disable Notification Sounds with Android Auto Update
Its been a long time that Google is trying to improve Android Auto. However still it is not able to incorporate most of the features in it. Due to this, users keep on asking Google to bring something new to this app to make it more usable. Android Auto update has not fixed anything however it has added a new feature that users were asking for a long time.
The new feature has included an option into the app that lets users disable notification sounds when they are driving or busy. This option to disable notification is not new however it now recently discovered by Reddit user.
Android Auto update adds option to disable notification sounds
This update to Google auto was released last week however people are getting it now. If you are one of them who have not received it yet, go to Google play store and update your app.
