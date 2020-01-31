Now Disable Notification Sounds with Android Auto Update

Its been a long time that Google is trying to improve Android Auto. However still it is not able to incorporate most of the features in it. Due to this, users keep on asking Google to bring something new to this app to make it more usable. Android Auto update has not fixed anything however it has added a new feature that users were asking for a long time.

The new feature has included an option into the app that lets users disable notification sounds when they are driving or busy. This option to disable notification is not new however it now recently discovered by Reddit user.

Android Auto update adds option to disable notification sounds

Google has added this feature before as well however had removed it without letting users know. However, this time the company has introduced a toggle which is much easier as compare to disable sound form settings. When you select this option, it will disable the notification sound however notification will still be shown on your car screen. These notifications will stay on the screen until user manually disable them. So this is one problem with the option.