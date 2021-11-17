Now Download WhatsApp Beta for Windows to enjoy independent experience

For some time, WhatsApp is working on a standalone app for Windows so that users won’t be able to necessarily have active Wifi on their phones to connect to WhatsApp on desktop. The standalone Windows app was available for users for some time and now the company has launched its beta version which is available and now people can Download WhatsApp Beta for Windows to enjoy an independent experience.

The beta version can be downloaded from Microsoft Windows App Store. This app is built on Universal Windows Platform (UWP) and users would be receiving notifications when the app is not working. The best thing about it is that the Notifications work even if the app is closed.

Download WhatsApp Beta for Windows

With WhatsApp on the desktop, you can seamlessly sync all of your chats to your computer so that you can chat on whatever device is most convenient to you. While announcing the new beta version of the app, Microsoft listing mentioned: “Get WhatsApp Beta and you’ll be one of the first to try updated features and share feedback about the new app. As always, your personal messages and calls continue to be protected with end-to-end encryption. No one outside of your chats, not even WhatsApp, can read or listen to them. WhatsApp is a free messaging and video calling app used by over 2B people in more than 180 countries. It’s simple, reliable, and private, so you can easily keep in touch with friends and family.”

A new writing pad feature is also introduced, supporting multi-device functionality. It means now users won’t necessarily need to have a phone to log into their account. Right now the app is in beta so we can expect some bugs and issues associated with it which is actually the reason why companies launch the beta versions prior to the actual launch.

Also, this version would not include all the features so we can expect some more features in the future as well.

Want to try it? Click here: Microsoft WhatsApp Beta App

