Twitter is still confused whether it should enable the users to edit their tweets or not but its client called Brizzly+ has launched a new subscription service that is allowing users to edit tweets and auto-delete by introducing the Edit button and an auto-deletion option for tweets. These functionalities built on the Twitter API (application programming interface).

Now Edit Your Tweets with Brizzly+

The total cost of the subscription is only $6 per month that gives you access to non-native Twitter features such as an undo button and auto-deletion. The undo button is making you able to set a delay between when you type and send your tweet and when it posts.

Now subscribers are able to select between no delay, a 10-second delay, or a 10-minute delay and they can click “undo,” during that time that cancels the tweet and it also gives time to subscribers to edit. In recent years, Auto-deleting tweets have become a more in-demand request among users of Twitter.

Dorsey told the audience at a Goldman Sachs event in San Francisco:

“One of the concepts we’re thinking about is clarifications… Kind of like retweet with comment… to add some context and some colour on what they might have tweeted, or what they might have meant,”

Twitter users can now enjoy the option to erase their tweets automatically after 24 hours with Brizzly+.

Recommended Reading: Twitter to End Digital Prejudice by Introducing Hate Speech Policies