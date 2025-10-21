Now Enjoy 8GB International Data for a Whole Year with Jazz Roaming Pass

Jazz, one of Pakistan’s leading telecom operators, has introduced a new Roaming Pass designed for customers who travel frequently. The package offers 8GB of international data with a validity of 365 days, allowing Jazz users to stay connected across borders without worrying about SIM changes or expensive roaming charges.

The new Jazz Roaming Pass is priced at Rs. 12,000 (inclusive of tax) and provides 8GB of international data that remains valid for an entire year. The package is available in more than 80 countries, making it one of the most extensive and convenient roaming offers available for Pakistani travellers.

With this bundle, users can access the internet for navigation, communication, and entertainment while abroad. The long validity makes it perfect for those who travel multiple times a year, such as business professionals, students, and frequent flyers.

Key Benefits of the Roaming Pass

Global Coverage: Works in 80+ countries around the world.

Long Validity: Enjoy one year (365 days) of uninterrupted international data.

Large Data Volume: 8GB of roaming data for browsing, calls over the internet, and social apps.

Ease of Use: No need to buy local SIM cards or manually change settings.

Single Activation: Stay connected with just one subscription all year.

The Roaming Pass ensures that Jazz customers can continue to use essential apps like WhatsApp, Google Maps, and email without interruptions while travelling abroad.

Activating the Jazz Roaming Pass is simple and can be done through two easy methods:

Via Jazz Simosa App: Open the Jazz Simosa app on your smartphone.

Go to the Roaming Offers section.

Select the Roaming Pass (Rs. 12,000).

Confirm activation. Via USSD Code: Dial *7626# from your Jazz SIM.

Follow the on-screen instructions to activate the Roaming Pass.

Once activated, users will receive 8GB of international data valid for 365 days.

With global travel becoming more common, Jazz’s Roaming Pass provides peace of mind for travellers who need reliable connectivity wherever they go. Whether it’s for checking emails, using navigation, attending online meetings, or staying in touch with family, this package ensures smooth communication worldwide.

By offering a long-term, affordable, and convenient solution, Jazz continues to strengthen its commitment to digital freedom and global connectivity for all its customers.

