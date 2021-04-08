A new feature is coming to the Amazon Music mobile app that is making easier to use the app while you drive. Car Mode is a simplified version of Amazon Music’s interface, featuring larger buttons, suggested playlists and albums, and easy access to Alexa.

Now Enjoy Amazon Music Car Mode While Driving

Once enabled, Car Mode will be divided into two sections. The upper part near the top of your phone is devoted to playback controls such as play, pause, and skip, while at the bottom of the phone, there is a collection of music suggestions that allow users to switch with a swipe or a tap.

Amazon Music Car Mode can be accessed when you connect via Bluetooth to a vehicle’s audio system, either switching on automatically or manually. The functionality is unchanged – the existing app has had things like Alexa support already – but the buttons get bigger, and there are now customizable presets for specific playlists, albums, and streaming stations you often listen to, according to slash gear.

It is important to mention here that Amazon is not the first to launch a car-specific interface. before that, Spotify has also introduced a unique UI for automotive use with the interface automatically switching over if a user connect via a smartphone projection system such as Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Apple Music is working with CarPlay while Google music services are working with Android Auto.

