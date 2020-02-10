Now Enjoy Dark Mode on iOS with Apple’s TestFlight Platform
The dark mode is in fashion these days for the right reasons, i.e., it saves your battery life and puts less strain on your eyes. When all the other big apps have launched this service, WhatsApp has remained slow and has delayed its Dark mode theme for a long time. After waiting for several months, WhatsApp gave a good new to Android users that the dark mode is ready for them; however, Dark Mode on iOS remained a question for a long time.
Be a Part of Apple’s Test Program to Get Dark Mode on iOS
Facebook has delayed the launch of this feature for a long time for iOS users, and we were still not sure when this feature would reach iOS users.
However, Facebook had plans to launch Dark Mode for Android Users, and it’s just that the company took longer than expected. If you want to be a part of Dark Mode test, you can update WhatsApp for iOS to the version 2.20.30.12, which has this feature.
This version for iOS users is available through Apple’s TestFlight platform. Right now, we do not have an idea that how long Facebook will take to incorporate a dark theme to WhatsApp for iOS however as the feature is not available for testing, it should not take long.
