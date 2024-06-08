Cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan have a reason to cheer as Tamasha, the popular streaming platform, has partnered with Jazz to offer free streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup. This exciting offer comes as part of the Jazz Weekly X package, which includes a host of other benefits for Jazz users. With this offer, cricket fans can catch all the action of the ICC T20 World Cup without worrying about data charges or streaming limitations, making it the ideal way to stay updated with their favourite sport.

The Jazz Weekly X offer not only provides access to free ICC T20 World Cup streaming but also offers additional perks such as free Jazz minutes, SMS, and data. This package is designed to cater to the diverse needs of Jazz users, ensuring that they stay connected and entertained throughout the week. Whether you’re a cricket fanatic or simply enjoy staying connected, the Jazz Weekly X offer with free ICC T20 World Cup streaming on Tamasha is sure to enhance your digital experience.

Now Enjoy Free ICC T20 World Cup Streaming on Tamasha With Jazz Weekly X Offer

Moreover, you will also get Rs. 50,000 handset insurance after subscribing to this offer.

Offered Incentives:

100 GB (50GB Tamasha, YouTube, TikTok)

500 Other Network Minutes

1000 Jazz Minutes

How to Subscribe the offer:

Users can subscribe to the Jazz Weekly X Offer by dialling *7737#

Price:

You can get this offer in Rs 520 (incl. tax).

Validity:

This offer is valid for 7 days.

Terms and Conditions:

The customer will get Weekly X for exactly 7 calendar days after dialling *7737#

This bundle is non-recursive, and customers will have to dial *7737# again to avail the bundle more than once.

All Jazz & Other network minutes/SMS/Data will be posted at the time of subscription. They will expire at 23:59 hours of the 7th calendar day.

Jazz & other network minutes and SMS will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit).

Customers can consume the data incentive in 2G/3G/4G network areas.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

Overage of Rs.2.25/MB (incl. tax) applies in case incentives are exhausted during the validity.

Call Setup charges are not applicable for this bundle.

If you do not subscribe any bundle base rate will be i.e. Rs.5/MB. The charging pulse will be 512 KB.

You can subscribe to this offer multiple times.

If you want to know more about Jazz Internet packages, check out this page.