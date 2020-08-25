The Ministry of Information and Technology and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTCL) in collaboration with the USF Pakistan installed 85 km of optical Fiber cable to connect 9 Tehsils in North Waziristan and South Waziristan. This is a landmark achievment as the optical fiber cable is capable of providing high-speed broadband connectivity to areas such as Spinwam, Wana, ToiKhulla, Jandola, Sarwakai, Sararogha, and Barwand Tehsil.

Now Enjoy High-speed Internet Service Along Makran Coastal Highway

The N10 or Makran Coastal Highway has a total length of 653 kilometers. Also, it strechtes across the Arabian sea coast from Karachi in Sindh to Gawadar in Baluchistan and passes through the tehsils of Omara and Pasni.

In a tweet, the Universal Service Fund (USF) Pakistan stated,

USF in partnership with Ufone continues to make progress in National Highway-10 (NH 10) Makran Coastal Highway and NH25 Uthal to Quetta Highway. Computers are now reaping benefit from high-speed broadband over 640 Kilometre of road segment covering areas of Kech, Awaran, Gwadar, and Lasbella district.

USF has also playing a major role in transforming the lives of citizens in Hyderabad Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sujawal, and Badin by providing high-speed mobile internet services to 497 muazas in only 1 year time span.

Recently, the Federal Minister of IT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui led the 73rd meeting of USF board. During the meeting, the Minister granted contracts to different mobile operators. The main purpose of the projects is to provide next-generation internet connectivity to the users in remote areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

