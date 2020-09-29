Now Enjoy Telenor 4G Weekly Super Offer in Rs.110
Telenor brings you the best-in-class 4G with high volumes and affordable rates with the 4G Weekly Super bundle. You can activate it by dialling *288# and enjoy browsing and much more in Rs.110
Get More With Telenor 4G Weekly Super Offer in Rs.110
Bt activating the package, you will get more at an affordable price. You can check the details given below.
Internet 4000MB (incl. 2000MB 1AM to 11AM)
Validity 7 Days
Dial *288#
ON THE GO MOBILE INTERNET, LIKE NEVER BEFORE!
As the world goes mobile, Telenor offers the 4G Weekly Super for a convenient mobile experience wherever you go.
Offer Eligibility:
This offer is applicable for all prepaid users and is not limited to any individual price-plan.
Validity:
The subscription is valid for 7 days.
Terms and Conditions
- All data Offers will be charged inclusive of tax in AJK. Withing validity of offer after exhaustion of resources a spill of Rs. 1/MB will be charged
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.
- After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).
- 4G bundles will work both on all 4G,3G & 2G
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.
Source: Telenor
