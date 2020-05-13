Telenor Pakistan has brought an interesting offer for its customers. Now Enjoy the Ultimate Video Experience Through Telenor YouTube Bundle. Now stream videos all day long with this bundle. The offer gives you 500 MB for one day. Moreover, the users will only charge Rs. 8 to avail this offer.

Offered Incentives:

500 MB

How to Avail Free Incentives:

Telenor users can avail this bundle by dilaing *60#

Price:

The users can get this bundle in Rs. 8 incl. tax

Validity:

The offered MBs are valid for one day only.

Terms and Conditions:

Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.

After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).

4G bundles will work both on all 4G,3G & 2G

Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.

Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.

