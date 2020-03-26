Now Enjoy Unlimited Calls with Ufone Super Card Plus
These days are full of depression due to the ongoing situation in our country. Daily we are getting to know more people who are infected from the COVID-19 pandemic. In this situation where people are very anxious of the ongoing situation and are working from home, remaining happy all the time is not possible. However there is one thing which can make us happy even if we do not meet our loved ones for long. That is keeping ourselves connected to them through calls and messages. In order to help us stay connected, all telecom operators are playing their part by launching cost effective packages for users. However Ufone has an exciting offer for all its users. For sometime the company is giving users an experience of lifetime to enjoy unlimited calls with Ufone Super Card Plus.
Ufone Super Card Plus to Provide Unlimited Calls for Sometime
Previously the company use to give some minutes for the same network and PTCL calls. Here are the offer incentives:
|Off Net Minutes
|180
|Internet
|Free Facebook* + 2000 MBs
|U-U & PTCL Minutes
|Unlimited**
|SMS
|4200
|To subscribe dial
|*250#
Source: Ufone
Terms and Conditions:
- Offers are valid for prepaid customers only
- There is no additional tax or charges for Super Card Plus, Super Card, Mini Super Card, Super Minutes & Super Internet
- All calls on PTCL Prefix are Free of Charge.
- Validity of Super Card Plus is 30 days
- Calls made to voice buckets, short codes, UAN and NTC numbers are not included in this offer
- Your SIM is your identity, only use SIMs issued through Biometric Verification – PTA
Also Read: Ufone join hands with Pakistan Red Crescent to create awareness on Corona virus