Now Enjoy Unlimited Calls with Ufone Super Card Plus

These days are full of depression due to the ongoing situation in our country. Daily we are getting to know more people who are infected from the COVID-19 pandemic. In this situation where people are very anxious of the ongoing situation and are working from home, remaining happy all the time is not possible. However there is one thing which can make us happy even if we do not meet our loved ones for long. That is keeping ourselves connected to them through calls and messages. In order to help us stay connected, all telecom operators are playing their part by launching cost effective packages for users. However Ufone has an exciting offer for all its users. For sometime the company is giving users an experience of lifetime to enjoy unlimited calls with Ufone Super Card Plus.

Ufone Super Card Plus to Provide Unlimited Calls for Sometime

Previously the company use to give some minutes for the same network and PTCL calls. Here are the offer incentives:

Off Net Minutes 180 Internet Free Facebook* + 2000 MBs U-U & PTCL Minutes Unlimited** SMS 4200 To subscribe dial *250#

Terms and Conditions:

Offers are valid for prepaid customers only

There is no additional tax or charges for Super Card Plus, Super Card, Mini Super Card, Super Minutes & Super Internet

All calls on PTCL Prefix are Free of Charge.

Validity of Super Card Plus is 30 days

Calls made to voice buckets, short codes, UAN and NTC numbers are not included in this offer

