Now enjoy Video Conferencing with Facebook Messenger Desktop App

With the outbreak of coronavirus, many people have shifted to video conferencing app like zoom which has increased demand for these apps. Now people are shifting to these digital means for entertainments, staying connected with loved ones and working remotely. Keeping in view the growing demand for such platforms, the Facebook messenger desktop app is also launched for windows that will help people make video calls during the lockdown due to coronavirus.

Facebook Messenger Desktop App Launches for Windows and Mac

While telling about this desktop app, Stan Chudnovsky, VP of Messenger at Facebook said:

“Now more than ever, people are using technology to stay in touch with the people they care about, even when physically apart “Over the past month, we saw more than a 100 percent increase in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calling on Messenger. Now with apps for MacOS and Windows, the best of Messenger is coming to desktop, including unlimited and free group video calls.”

Though the company has launched this app at the right time, but the idea is not new. Facebook has announced a desktop app for video calls last year. In order, you want to reap the benefits of video conferencing from the Facebook messenger, download it for Windows from Microsoft store whereas Mac users can download It from Mac App Store.

