Now Enjoy Videos with Jazz Weekly YouTube Offer

Jazz keeps on launching new features to facilitate people with the best services ever. The best thing about the telecom company is that it always introduce new features on demand of people. Previously with the growing demand of text messages, the telecom operator had launched a package that was best suited by them. These days the demand of YouTube is also growing, so we will be getting features associated with YouTube. Jazz Weekly YouTube offer is one of them providing customers with 5 GB of data for just RS. 80.

This offer is valid for week and one can also recharge it.

Jazz Weekly YouTube offer- Details

Incentive Details 5 GBs YouTube Validity 7 Days Subscription fee PKR 80 Recharge Required PKR 90 Subscription Code *570# Status Code *570*2#

Terms and Conditions:

Upon subscription of the offer, customer will get 5 GBs data usable only for YouTube

Bundle will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry

Overage of Rs 2.0/MB applies after incentive has been exhausted

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

Source: Jazz