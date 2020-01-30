Now Explore the Latest Music with YouTube Music New Button

YouTube Music is the best app for music lovers as it has huge data base of music to enjoy. Though the app is used by millions of people and is a very good app, but there is always a room for improvement. In order to make this app even better than before, Google keep on binging new features and updates to it. This time YouTube Music is updated with a new feature that will further enhance its usability. YouTube Music New Button will change the way you search for music.

The app has added an ability to explore new releases. Previously people were allowed to see 10 most recent albums. Due to his users used to miss the latest music available on the app. With the introduction of new feature, this problem will be solved.

Enjoy Latest Albums with YouTube Music New Button

This feature is available to everyone now. To enjoy this feature you should have the latest version of the app. After you have updated the app, you will see a “See all” button place in the “New Releases” section of the app.

Upon clicking on the button, you will be directed to new “Albums & singles” page, which will help you explore new songs.

This feature is available for both Android and iOS users. Are you excited?

