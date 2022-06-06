Now Find emails even faster with new Gmail filter bar in Labels

Gmail is one of the best platforms to interact with each other and exchange business conversations with each other. However, one thing that has gained popularity with time is its search function which has become better with time, thanks to the Gmail filter bar in Labels that make finding specific news in less time.

Now with time, Gmail has made these filters more visible and accessible. This is done with the inclusion of new filter chips and dropdowns. Now when users would be using labels and the standard folders, this new included bar with be made visible.

Gmail filter bar in Labels- New Features to Make Operations Swift

These new Gmail filters can be accessed through the search field which previously was accessible through advanced search filters. With the new filter bars, the new inclusions are placed above the message list due to which the overall process will be made speedy, making the overall users’ experience better and more reliable. This bar is displayed when the search function is started.

Though this update is small, it makes big difference. In this update, these filters will show up even if you are in the tag. While this was expected but displaying mails in labels and folders are just active filters.

This update will be launched for both desktop and mobile apps and will be seen by people with time.

