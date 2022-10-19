Now Firefox 106 Users Can Organize Recently Closed Tabs In New Way
Firefox is no longer famous among browsers as Google Chrome has become the choice for most users who surf the web. However, Firefox has not given up yet. It is still trying to compete with others by introducing several new features. Firefox 106 users can get enhanced customization, privacy, accessibility options, and much more. Together with that, a new feature Firefox View now enables users to organize recently closed tabs in a fine way.
Firefox 106 Users Can Now Have An Improved User Experience
The main highlight of Firefox 106 new release is Firefox View. The all-new feature aims to make the browser window more useful by displaying up to 25 recently closed tabs on your desktop together with the last three active tabs from your mobile or tablet. In addition to that, a new section can be accessed via a new Firefox icon in the top left corner now which is next to your first tab. The point worth mentioning here is that feature is only coming to Firefox on the desktop right now.
Mac users have gained access to two handy features via Firefox 106. They are mentioned down below:
- Firstly, there’s a built-in PDF editor that allows you to directly fill PDFs inside the browse. There is no need to use a third-party app for this.
- Secondly, you can now copy texts from images on the web and quickly paste them into documents or other files on macOS Catalina.
This year, Firefox has brought many changes. It revamped the Private Browsing mode with privacy-focused additions like Total Cookie Protection and HTTPS by default. Firefox is also updating incognito mode visually with a redesigned look, a dark theme, and a new logo in October. A private browsing shortcut can be added to your desktop to start surfing the web in incognito mode quickly.
Firefox 106 also packs limited edition Colorways and mobile wallpapers from streetwear and sneaker designer Keely Alexis for creating the Nike Air Jordans. The entire new collection has been inspired by ‘Independent Voices.’ Firefox 106 is now available for download for PC, Mac, iOS, and Android from the official Mozilla website.
