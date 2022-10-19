Now Firefox 106 Users Can Organize Recently Closed Tabs In New Way

Firefox is no longer famous among browsers as Google Chrome has become the choice for most users who surf the web. However, Firefox has not given up yet. It is still trying to compete with others by introducing several new features. Firefox 106 users can get enhanced customization, privacy, accessibility options, and much more. Together with that, a new feature Firefox View now enables users to organize recently closed tabs in a fine way.

Firefox 106 Users Can Now Have An Improved User Experience

The main highlight of Firefox 106 new release is Firefox View. The all-new feature aims to make the browser window more useful by displaying up to 25 recently closed tabs on your desktop together with the last three active tabs from your mobile or tablet. In addition to that, a new section can be accessed via a new Firefox icon in the top left corner now which is next to your first tab. The point worth mentioning here is that feature is only coming to Firefox on the desktop right now.