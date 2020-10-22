Now Fortnite on PC is Over 60GB Smaller
The size of Fortnite on PC has shrunk down from over 90GB to just under 30GB, and that’s become possible just because of the recent optimizations from developer Epic.
We came to know about this new addition from the Fortnite update note posted to the game’s service Twitter account, means the game will now take up less space on computer’s drive. In return, it will provide more space for other games on PC.
Now Fortnite on PC is Over 60GB Smaller
Boo.🎃
v14.40 arises tomorrow, October 21. Downtime starts at approx. 04:00 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/60MVUVJsZC
— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 20, 2020
According to the note, all the PC players will need to download a larger-than-normal patch before the overall file size reduction takes effect. Once the players download the file then after that the game should not take up more than a third of its prior size.
Moreover, the patch optimizes the game’s file structure. PC players would see an improvement in loading times as a result. Future updates will also come in smaller downloads.
Live service games like Fortnite are no stranger to ballooning install sizes. As PC Gamer notes, back in 2018, you only needed to allocate a modest 18GB to install Fortnite on your PC. But even when the game grew to 90GB, it was far from the worst offender, according to Engadget.
Recommended reading: People Willing to Pay Thousands of Dollars for an iPhone with Fortnite Installed