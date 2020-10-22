



The size of Fortnite on PC has shrunk down from over 90GB to just under 30GB, and that’s become possible just because of the recent optimizations from developer Epic.

We came to know about this new addition from the Fortnite update note posted to the game’s service Twitter account, means the game will now take up less space on computer’s drive. In return, it will provide more space for other games on PC.

Now Fortnite on PC is Over 60GB Smaller

Boo.🎃 v14.40 arises tomorrow, October 21. Downtime starts at approx. 04:00 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/60MVUVJsZC — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 20, 2020