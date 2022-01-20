Now G Suite users will have to Pay for Workspace & Office Apps: Google

Google launched the first form of workspace back in 2006 as the ‘Google Apps’ and then rebranded it as G Suite in 2016. As in 2020, it became the Google workspace we know today by bundling Gmail, Docs, Meet, Sheets, and Calendar along with a few additional perks. The Google Workspace was free to use previously but now Google has announced that all the G Suite legacy free edition users will have to pay for the service.

Google Ends Free G Suite Service for all Users

Therefore, if your organization is a G Suite legacy free edition user, then it will soon have to sign up for a paid subscription to continue using Google Workspace. If you don’t upgrade the plan until 1st May then the company will automatically upgrade free plans to a Google Workspace subscription “based on the features you currently use.”

Though Google discontinued the legacy free edition as of December 2012, however, it still enabled the existing users to use its services for free as a sort of courtesy. But now it seems that this courtesy period has finally come to an end.

Deadline for Subscription:

Furthermore, the G suite users will have until July 1st to enter payment information into Google and the company will not charge a subscription fee until then. However, on the contrary, if no information is entered, Google will suspend that account for 60 days. Consequently, the users won’t be able to use Workspace’s “primary services,” such as Gmail, Calendar, and Meet. If you want to know how to upgrade to a paid plan or export your organization’s data then click here.

Check out? Google Launches Ripple, an Open Standard of Protocols to be used in Consumer Devices