Jazz has introduced a number of offers for its both prepaid and postpaid users. The company impressively keep in mind the need of its users. Not only this, but the company offers discounts on its bundles. Now Get 15% Discount on Jazz Weekly Mega Offer. Earlier, the offer was available in Rs. 210. Now, you can get this bundle in just Rs. 179. The bundle offers you 7 GB data. You can subscribe to this offer by dialing a USSD code.

Now Get 15% Discount on Jazz Weekly Mega Offer

Offered Incentives:

7 GB data

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *159#

Price:

The offer is available in just Rs. 179 incl. tax. instead of Rs. 210

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week.

Terms and Conditions:

The bundle can be subscribed at any time of the day.

To check remaining incentive and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs. 0.06

Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry.

Internet bundle can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for the internet bundle.

If you are not subscribed to any bundle, the base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.

The bundle is subject to change at any time.

