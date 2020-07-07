Ufone brings an amazing offer for its subscribers. Now all the subscribers of Ufone are able to get Double Internet with Ufone Weekly Internet Plus offers. The offer charges are Rs. 175 (load). You can enjoy all the online activities for the whole week without the tension of extra charges.

So what are you waiting for? Stop thinking and enjoy non-stop streaming, downloading and so much more. as Ufone is bringing an amazing internet offer with 6GB volume for its subscribers that they can enjoy all what they want online in this lockdown. To kill the boredom, avail this offer as soon as possible.

Now Get Double Internet with Ufone Weekly Internet Plus

Resources 3GB + 3GB (from 1am to 8 am) Validity 07 Calendar Days Charges Rs. 175 (load) To subscribe dial *260#

Terms & Condition:

Subscribers can dial *260# to subscribe to the product.

Subscribers can dial *260# to subscribe to the product. Subscribers will be able to use 3 GB (3,072 MBs).

Subscribers will be able to use 3 GB (3,072 MBs). Weekly Internet Plus is a non-recursive product.

Weekly Internet Plus is a non-recursive product. Weekly Internet Plus is available on all commercial prepaid packages.

Weekly Internet Plus is available on all commercial prepaid packages. Multiple subscriptions are allowed.

Multiple subscriptions are allowed. Weekly Internet Plus is not time window based.

Weekly Internet Plus is not time window based. Resource accumulation is not allowed.

Resource accumulation is not allowed. Subscribers can query the remaining data by dialing *706#.

Source: Ufone

Recommended Reading: Get 50 Ufone & PTCL mins Daily by Maintaining Rs. 2000 Balance in Easypaisa