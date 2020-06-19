Now Get Double Internet with Ufone WEEKLY INTERNET PLUS
Now you don’t need to go out. Just stay back and relax. You can now enjoy the double internet with Ufone WEEKLY INTERNET PLUS offer in the serene atmosphere of your home at the same old price. Dial *260# or subscribe online now.
With Ufone amazing internet offer, you can enjoy non-stop streaming, downloading and so much more as Ufone brings an amazing internet offer with 6GB volume!
|Resources
|3GB + 3GB (from 1am to 8 am)
|Validity
|07 Calendar Days
|Charges
|Rs. 175 (load)
|To subscribe dial
|*260#
No doubt, it is such an amazing offer. Now, you can stay in touch with your loved ones without any distractions as well as you will also be not financially overburdened. So what are you waiting for? If you are a Ufone subscriber then avail this opportunity as soon as possible.
Terms and Conditions for this new Offer:
- Subscribers can dial *260# to subscribe to the product.
- Subscribers will be able to use 6 GB (6,144 MBs).
- Weekly Internet Plus is a non-recursive product.
- Weekly Internet Plus is available on all commercial prepaid packages.
- Multiple subscriptions are allowed.
- Weekly Internet Plus is not time window based.
- Resource accumulation is not allowed.
- Subscribers can query the remaining data by dialing *706#.
Source: Ufone
