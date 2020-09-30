Now Get Free WhatsApp and Facebook on Jazz New Data SIM
If you want a new Jazz Data SIM then it is a good time to buy it. Jazz offers free WhatsApp and Facebook on purchase of new Data SIM. You do not need to subscribe to the offer. The offer is auto-subscribed. All you have to do is just buy a sim and activate it. Moreover, you can use these incentives for the next 30 days.
Now Get Free WhatsApp and Facebook on Jazz New Data SIM
Offered Incentives:
- Free WhatsApp and Facebook
Check Also: Jazz Parho Monthly Supreme Bundle is Now Available at Half Price
How to Avail the Offer:
- The offer is auto-subscribed.
Price:
- The offer is free of cost.
Validity:
- The offer is valid for one 30 days only.
Terms and Conditions:
- Customer will be auto-subscribed to this offer at the time of new sale
- Subscriber on Data SIM will get 4GB which will be available for use for only Whatsapp and Facebook.
- It will be a Once-Off offer, and in case customer subscribes to another bundle, Data SIM – Free Social offer will be used first for facebook and whatsapp usage
- For internet usage other than Facebook & WhatsApp, customer is required to subscribe Data SIM bundles
- No PYG or Overage rate will be applicable after bundle consumption. Usage will stop on as soon as quota finishes unless some other bundle is subscribed.
- This Free incentive will also be useable within 2G, 3G & 4G. Data services will also be installed on a bundle subscription to ensure the customer can use data services.
- These Tariff Plans are implemented for AJK & Rest of Pakistan.
Also Check: Jazz Internet Packages