Now get Highlighted Text through Google Snippet Feature

Google is the best search engine globally, providing us with the best possible results. The search engine giant has changed the way you search for information through its platform. For this, the company has rolled out a new capability for Google Snippet feature. The snippet is a small box that sometimes appears when you search for somethings just before the web page results. While clicking on this snippet, Google will take you to another web page that will have the most favourable information to your search and will show that information by highlighting the text.

Google Snippet Feature got a New Capability for Making Search Easier

While this feature is in the testing phase for more than a year now, maybe the company is going to launch it soon. While telling about this feature, an official from Google said:

“We’ve done this regularly with AMP pages since December 2018. We tested with HTML pages last year, as noted. We now do it regularly HTML pages, since last week”.

So basically this new feature highlights the text and scrolls down to text found in feature snippet. This will make it easier for a user to find the relevant answer to its search and at the same time will save a lot of time, unlike before.

Upon clicking on this “featured snippet”, you will be directed to the specific highlighted part of the page from where this snippet is taken.

This amazing feature is available on both desktop and mobile; however, it does not work for all scenarios. For instance, I searched for New Zealand, but the snippet was not shown there. In other cases, the browser also does not support this feature, in either case, the company needs to address the issue.

