Jazz has introduced a new promotional offer for customers interested in upgrading to the iPhone 17 series. Jazz, in collaboration with Mercantile, an authorized Apple distributor, highlights a limited-time deal designed to attract buyers looking for the iPhone 17 series with a free gift of AirPods 4 or a 20W charger.

Now get iPhone 17 from Jazz with Free AirPods 4 or 20W Charger

Under this promotion, customers who purchase any model from the iPhone 17 series will receive a free gift. Buyers can choose one of the following:

AirPods 4

20W Apple Charger

These accessories are offered at no additional cost, adding extra value to the purchase. The offer applies to all handsets within the iPhone 17 lineup, including higher-end variants such as the iPhone 17 Pro.

The promotional visual strongly emphasizes the iPhone 17 Pro model, displayed in a bold orange finish. The word “PRO” is prominently featured beneath the device, drawing attention to the premium version. Above the accessory images, the word “FREE” is clearly highlighted, reinforcing the key benefit of the deal.

To get the iPhone 17 under this offer, customers need to visit their nearest Jazz Experience Centre. The promotion is available through Jazz’s physical retail outlets, where customers can explore the available models, confirm pricing details, and select their preferred free accessory. Since the offer is for a limited time, buyers are encouraged to act quickly.

The process is straightforward:

Visit a Jazz Experience Centre. Choose your preferred iPhone 17 series model. Complete the purchase. Select either AirPods 4 or a 20W Apple charger as your free gift.

Jazz’s collaboration with Mercantile ensures that the devices are supplied through an authorized Apple distributor, providing customers with official products and warranty support. This adds credibility and reassurance for buyers investing in a premium smartphone.

Promotional offers that bundle accessories with new devices are commonly used to increase customer interest, especially for flagship smartphones. In this case, the inclusion of AirPods 4 appeals to users seeking a wireless audio experience, while the 20W charger offers practical utility for fast charging needs.

Overall, this limited-time offer provides an opportunity for customers to purchase the latest iPhone 17 series while receiving valuable Apple accessories at no extra cost. Those planning to upgrade can visit their nearest Jazz Experience Centre to take advantage of the deal before it ends.

