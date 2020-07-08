Now Get Jazz Weekly All Network offer at Rs. 160/

Zainab Saeed Last Updated: Jul 8, 2020
Now Get Jazz Weekly All Network offer at Rs. 160/

Now you can socialize even more with the Jazz Weekly All Network offer. To avail the offer, dial *700# and get 50% extra data, minutes, and SMS all week. Subscribe today to get this limited time offer.

Jazz WEEKLY ALL NETWORK

  • 1.5 GB DATA
  • 1500 Jazz Mins
  • 75 Other Network Mins
  • 1500 SMS
  • Rs.160 (Incl. Tax)

Terms and Conditions:

  • Subscription fee for Gwadar & Turbat is Rs.185 (Incl.tax)
  • Upon dialing *700#, the customer will be subscribed to Weekly All Network Offer for exact 7 calendar days, offer will expire on midnight of 7th calendar day (including subscription day)
  • This bundle is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *700# again to avail the bundle more than once
  • All free minutes will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23 59 hours of the 7th calendar day.
  • Free Minutes / SMS / Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)
  • Free Data MBs are for 2G, 3G & 4G
  • Balance of 0.15 needs to be maintained to make calls through bundle
  • Limited time offer, It is subject to change anytime
  • Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
  • Bundle minutes / SMS / MBs will be usable 24 hours a day (no time restriction)
  • Multiple subscriptions are allowed
  • Overage of Rs. 1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles
  • Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
  • If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

