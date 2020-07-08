Now Get Jazz Weekly All Network offer at Rs. 160/
Now you can socialize even more with the Jazz Weekly All Network offer. To avail the offer, dial *700# and get 50% extra data, minutes, and SMS all week. Subscribe today to get this limited time offer.
Jazz WEEKLY ALL NETWORK
- 1.5 GB DATA
- 1500 Jazz Mins
- 75 Other Network Mins
- 1500 SMS
- Rs.160 (Incl. Tax)
Terms and Conditions:
- Subscription fee for Gwadar & Turbat is Rs.185 (Incl.tax)
- Upon dialing *700#, the customer will be subscribed to Weekly All Network Offer for exact 7 calendar days, offer will expire on midnight of 7th calendar day (including subscription day)
- This bundle is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *700# again to avail the bundle more than once
- All free minutes will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23 59 hours of the 7th calendar day.
- Free Minutes / SMS / Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)
- Free Data MBs are for 2G, 3G & 4G
- Balance of 0.15 needs to be maintained to make calls through bundle
- Limited time offer, It is subject to change anytime
- Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas
- Bundle minutes / SMS / MBs will be usable 24 hours a day (no time restriction)
- Multiple subscriptions are allowed
- Overage of Rs. 1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles
- Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc
- If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB
