Now Get Jazz Weekly All Network offer at Rs. 160/

Now you can socialize even more with the Jazz Weekly All Network offer. To avail the offer, dial *700# and get 50% extra data, minutes, and SMS all week. Subscribe today to get this limited time offer.

Jazz WEEKLY ALL NETWORK

1.5 GB DATA

1500 Jazz Mins

75 Other Network Mins

1500 SMS

Rs.160 (Incl. Tax)

Terms and Conditions:

Subscription fee for Gwadar & Turbat is Rs.185 (Incl.tax)

Upon dialing *700#, the customer will be subscribed to Weekly All Network Offer for exact 7 calendar days, offer will expire on midnight of 7th calendar day (including subscription day)

This bundle is non-recursive and customers will have to dial *700# again to avail the bundle more than once

All free minutes will be posted at the time of subscription and will expire at 23 59 hours of the 7th calendar day.

Free Minutes / SMS / Data will be usable 24 hours a day (no time limit)

Free Data MBs are for 2G, 3G & 4G

Balance of 0.15 needs to be maintained to make calls through bundle

Limited time offer, It is subject to change anytime

Internet offer can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas

Bundle minutes / SMS / MBs will be usable 24 hours a day (no time restriction)

Multiple subscriptions are allowed

Overage of Rs. 1.2/MB applies for all mobile internet bundles

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc

If you are not subscribed to any bundle base rate will be charged i.e. Rs.5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB

Recommended Reading: Enjoy Jazz Punjab Offer in Just Rs. 8+tax