Now Get Married on FaceTime during Coronavirus Outbreak

It is the season of marriages; however, due to coronavirus outbreak, people had to cancel their long-planned events due to the contagious nature of this pandemic. People were really sad to know about their delayed marriages, and some even decided to marry each other with just bride and groom and no guests at the venue. But this is not possible in states where one has to get a license as government departments which are no essential are not operational these days. However, with every bad thing, there come good things as well. With the coronavirus outbreak, getting married has become easier and time/money-saving. Thanks to technology, now things are much better than before.

Want to Get married during Coronavirus Outbreak? It’s not a big deal now

Andrew Cuomo, New York Governor, tweeted yesterday announcing that now New Yorkers can obtain marriage license remotely so that they don’t have wait to get married. Via video chats, clerks will be perming a ceremony; all this can be done on FaceTime which allows 32 people. However, If you opt for Zoom, you can add 100 more people to the chat so that they can participate in the virtual reception ceremony later on.