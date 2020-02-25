Good News For Xiaomi Fans! Now Get Mi 9T at Flat 2000 Discount from Mistore.pk

Xiaomi keep on launching exclusive offers for its fans. Due to cost effectiveness and maintained quality, Xiaomi has won many hearts and its devices are sold out in just couple of days. Last year, Xiaomi Pakistan launched an outstanding and remarkable smartphone Mi 9T for a price tag of PKR 61,999. This smartphone got a huge fame and overwhelming response from Mi Fans and Followers. The stock of Mi 9T was sold out in only few days. But now Mistore.pk have restock this smartphone and we want to give some return back to our special Mi Fan community. So Mistore.pk is offering a offer of Flat Rs.2000 off on Mi 9T only for its Mi Fans Community. This offer is valid for limited time only. Now you can get Mi 9T at Flat 2000 Discount.

Bumper Offer: Mi 9T at Flat 2000 Discount

Mi Fans can get MI 9T at a Flat 2,000 discount.

How to avail the discount?

Visit Mistore.pk Go to (https://bit.ly/2SXng4B) Click on Buy Now Proceed to check-out and enter the promo 9T2000off The discounted price with FLAT 2,000 OFF will appear You are done!

Features:

Mi 9T has 6.39 inches display and with Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 tall ratio. The phone has a triple camera set up on the back. The 48 MP camera with Sony IMX586 sensor is just one of three in the main setup on the back. Moreover, it is coupled with 13 MP secondary shooter with an ultra-wide-angle lens, while the third camera is 8 MP telephoto unit.

So what are you waiting for? Order the device before its too late! Only limited devices are stocked for people.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 10 Official Poster Confirms Design