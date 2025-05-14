Ufone has made it easier for users to stay connected by offering a big discount on its popular Super 5 Bundle. The price of the bundle has been reduced by Rs. 1,000, giving users more value at a lower cost. The original price of the offer was PKR 3,999. However, after the discount, you will get the Ufone Super 5 bundle in PKR 2,999.

Now Get Rs 1000 Discount on Ufone Super 5 Bundle

The Super 5 Bundle can now be purchased for:

Rs. 2,999 (when loaded through recharge)

(when loaded through recharge) Rs. 2,607.82 (when using available balance)

This offer is valid for 30 days and includes the following:

200 GB of Internet

2,000 off-net minutes (calls to other networks)

(calls to other networks) 20,000 on-net minutes (calls to Ufone and PTCL numbers)

(calls to Ufone and PTCL numbers) 20,000 SMS

Sharing with up to 4 other users (total of 5 group members)

Who Can Use This Offer?

This bundle is available for all prepaid Ufone users.

It is not available for Blaze or Internet SIM users.

See Also: Enjoy Unlimited Data with Ufone New Digital Mega Offer For Just Rs 2200

There are two ways to activate the bundle:

Through the UPTCL App (recommended for easy group management)

(recommended for easy group management) By dialing *747#

Group Sharing Made Easy

One of the best parts of the Super 5 offer is that it can be shared with others. The main user, known as the group owner, can add up to 4 other members, forming a group of 5 people.

Here’s how group sharing works:

Group management is done through the UPTCL App.

The group owner can add or remove members during the 30-day validity period.

You get 4 chances to add or change members each month.

If you remove someone and add them back, it counts as one chance.

Once you use all 4 attempts, you won’t be able to make more changes until you renew the offer.

When you resubscribe, the same group members will be kept, and you’ll get 4 new attempts to make changes.

Note: The group owner cannot be part of another group while using this bundle.

Terms and Conditions: