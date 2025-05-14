Now Get Rs 1000 Discount on Ufone Super 5 Bundle

Ufone Super 5 Bundle Discount

Ufone has made it easier for users to stay connected by offering a big discount on its popular Super 5 Bundle. The price of the bundle has been reduced by Rs. 1,000, giving users more value at a lower cost. The original price of the offer was PKR 3,999. However, after the discount, you will get the Ufone Super 5 bundle in PKR 2,999.

The Super 5 Bundle can now be purchased for:

  • Rs. 2,999 (when loaded through recharge)
  • Rs. 2,607.82 (when using available balance)

This offer is valid for 30 days and includes the following:

  • 200 GB of Internet
  • 2,000 off-net minutes (calls to other networks)
  • 20,000 on-net minutes (calls to Ufone and PTCL numbers)
  • 20,000 SMS
  • Sharing with up to 4 other users (total of 5 group members)

Who Can Use This Offer?

  • This bundle is available for all prepaid Ufone users.
  • It is not available for Blaze or Internet SIM users.

How to Subscribe

There are two ways to activate the bundle:

  • Through the UPTCL App (recommended for easy group management)
  • By dialing *747#

Group Sharing Made Easy

One of the best parts of the Super 5 offer is that it can be shared with others. The main user, known as the group owner, can add up to 4 other members, forming a group of 5 people.

Here’s how group sharing works:

  • Group management is done through the UPTCL App.
  • The group owner can add or remove members during the 30-day validity period.
  • You get 4 chances to add or change members each month.
  • If you remove someone and add them back, it counts as one chance.
  • Once you use all 4 attempts, you won’t be able to make more changes until you renew the offer.
  • When you resubscribe, the same group members will be kept, and you’ll get 4 new attempts to make changes.

Note: The group owner cannot be part of another group while using this bundle.

Terms and Conditions:

  • All bundle resources (data, minutes, and SMS) are shared equally among all group members.
  • You cannot assign limits to individual members.
  • If any member tries to subscribe to another group offer, they will be automatically removed from the current one.
  • Calls to short codes or UAN numbers are not included in this offer.
  • This bundle is non-recursive, which means you need to manually subscribe again once it ends.
  • If the bundle expires or data is used up, the internet will continue at standard rates:
    • Rs. 2.75 + tax per MB
    • For every 25 MB used, you get 150 MB free till midnight
  • You can check remaining data, minutes, and SMS by dialing *747#.
  • If you have another offer with shorter validity, it will be used first before the Super 5 bundle.
