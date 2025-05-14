Now Get Rs 1000 Discount on Ufone Super 5 Bundle
Ufone has made it easier for users to stay connected by offering a big discount on its popular Super 5 Bundle. The price of the bundle has been reduced by Rs. 1,000, giving users more value at a lower cost. The original price of the offer was PKR 3,999. However, after the discount, you will get the Ufone Super 5 bundle in PKR 2,999.
The Super 5 Bundle can now be purchased for:
- Rs. 2,999 (when loaded through recharge)
- Rs. 2,607.82 (when using available balance)
This offer is valid for 30 days and includes the following:
- 200 GB of Internet
- 2,000 off-net minutes (calls to other networks)
- 20,000 on-net minutes (calls to Ufone and PTCL numbers)
- 20,000 SMS
- Sharing with up to 4 other users (total of 5 group members)
Who Can Use This Offer?
- This bundle is available for all prepaid Ufone users.
- It is not available for Blaze or Internet SIM users.
How to Subscribe
There are two ways to activate the bundle:
- Through the UPTCL App (recommended for easy group management)
- By dialing *747#
Group Sharing Made Easy
One of the best parts of the Super 5 offer is that it can be shared with others. The main user, known as the group owner, can add up to 4 other members, forming a group of 5 people.
Here’s how group sharing works:
- Group management is done through the UPTCL App.
- The group owner can add or remove members during the 30-day validity period.
- You get 4 chances to add or change members each month.
- If you remove someone and add them back, it counts as one chance.
- Once you use all 4 attempts, you won’t be able to make more changes until you renew the offer.
- When you resubscribe, the same group members will be kept, and you’ll get 4 new attempts to make changes.
Note: The group owner cannot be part of another group while using this bundle.
Terms and Conditions:
- All bundle resources (data, minutes, and SMS) are shared equally among all group members.
- You cannot assign limits to individual members.
- If any member tries to subscribe to another group offer, they will be automatically removed from the current one.
- Calls to short codes or UAN numbers are not included in this offer.
- This bundle is non-recursive, which means you need to manually subscribe again once it ends.
- If the bundle expires or data is used up, the internet will continue at standard rates:
- Rs. 2.75 + tax per MB
- For every 25 MB used, you get 150 MB free till midnight
- You can check remaining data, minutes, and SMS by dialing *747#.
- If you have another offer with shorter validity, it will be used first before the Super 5 bundle.