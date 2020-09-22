Now Get Safety and Wellbeing with UTahafuz Protection Plans

Ufone has collaborated with MicroEnsure to bring U financial security in times of need. UTahafuz provides accidental coverage in unfortunate cases of loss sustained by subscriber against permanent disability or death. This blog focuses on UTahafuz Protection Plans, that provides safety and wellbeing to customers.

UTahafuz Protection Plans Features:

Following product plans are covered :

UTahafuz Plans Daily recursive charges (PKR)** Monthly non-recursive charges (PKR) Maximum cover amount (PKR)** Silver 1.5+tax 45+tax 220,000 Gold 3+tax 90+tax 440,000 Platinum 7.5+tax 225+tax 1,100,000 Diamond 15+tax 450+tax 2,200,000

Source: Ufone

How to Subscribe to UTahafuz Protection Plans:

UTahafuz subscription is simple. Click on this link. taking you to UThafuz page. There will be a box. Enter your number in the box and you will be contacted by our representative from this number 051-8466670. The representative will explain the product details with you and walk you through the registration process.

Once registered with the plan of customer’s choosing, the daily subscription fee will be automatically deducted from the mobile balance.

How to Unsubscribe UTahafuz:

To unsubscribe UTahafuz, dial *6070#, go to option 4, ‘Customer Support’ and select ‘Un-Subscription’. Once successful, the customer will be notified through SMS.

Terms and Conditions:

The UTahafuz products are available to all Ufone customers upon payment of prescribed subscription fee

Customers must pay subscription fees to be eligible to avail UTahafuz protection plans

Customers must pay subscription fees to be eligible to avail UTahafuz protection plans The products are developed by MicroEnsure Pakistan (Private) Limited who is also providing distribution and administrative services under this arrangement

The products are developed by MicroEnsure Pakistan (Private) Limited who is also providing distribution and administrative services under this arrangement The insurance benefit offered under UTahafuz plans will be governed by the terms and conditions contained in the group policy issued by registered insurance companies in Pakistan. The insurance cover provided in the products is underwritten by TPL Insurance Limited who will be responsible for payment of valid claims under the insurance benefit

The insurance benefit offered under UTahafuz plans will be governed by the terms and conditions contained in the group policy issued by registered insurance companies in Pakistan. The insurance cover provided in the products is underwritten by TPL Insurance Limited who will be responsible for payment of valid claims under the insurance benefit Ufone is only facilitating the offer and should not be construed as distributing these products and is not responsible for any benefits promised therein

Ufone is only facilitating the offer and should not be construed as distributing these products and is not responsible for any benefits promised therein By subscribing, a customer authorizes Ufone to share his/her details available with Ufone to the parties providing these products. The subscriber agrees and acknowledges that he or his legal heirs shall not hold Ufone responsible for any consequences of sharing such information.

By subscribing, a customer authorizes Ufone to share his/her details available with Ufone to the parties providing these products. The subscriber agrees and acknowledges that he or his legal heirs shall not hold Ufone responsible for any consequences of sharing such information. The terms of the products including subscription fee can be amended or the products can be withdrawn by the supplier parties at any time and in such an event subscribers shall be informed through an SMS or any other manner as agreed between the parties

The terms of the products including subscription fee can be amended or the products can be withdrawn by the supplier parties at any time and in such an event subscribers shall be informed through an SMS or any other manner as agreed between the parties All subscribers shall be informed through an SMS or any other manner as agreed between the parties

Also Read: Enjoy Long Calls for Rs. 6 with Ufone Best Call Offer