Now Get Unlimited WhatsApp with Telenor’s Chalao WhatsApp Poora Maheena Offer

Telenor Pakistan has introduced a new offer for its customers who love chitchat with loved ones through WhatsApp. It seems like this offer is specially launched for youth who are sitting at home since college/universities are closed due to the ongoing pandemic. Through Chalao WhatsApp Poora Maheena offer, Telenor Pakistan facilitates its customers to enjoy Unlimited WhatsApp for the whole month in just Rs 5.

Enjoy Unlimited WhatsApp with Telenor’s Chalao WhatsApp Poora Maheena Offer

With this offer, one can enjoy unlimited WhatsApp MoreSeZyada for the whole month. Here are the offer details:

Offered Incentives:

Unlimited WhatsApp

Price:

Users can avail the offer in Just Rs. 5

How to Subscribe the Offer:

Telenor users can avail this offer by dialing *247#

Validity:

This offer is valid for 30 days.

Offer Eligibility:

All prepaid customers (Telenor and Djuice) are eligible for this offer.

Source: Telenor

Terms and Conditions:

4G bundles will work both on 4G,3G & 2G.

After Rs60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).

Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.

Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.

Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.

No doubt, this is one of the best and cost-effective feature launched so far.

Also Read: Enjoy Video Calls with Loved Ones with Telenor Monthly IMO Bundle