The latest Google lens has become a popular tool among students. It has a wide range of features that can assist a student. From enabling you to copy the text on your notes using your phone’s camera to helping you learn correct pronunciations. Over the prior year, Google has worked vigorously to make the lens a student-centric app by releasing new features that assist in school work. Now, the firm is actually working on designing a Photomath-like feature that will let you solve Mathematical queries by just pointing your mobile’s camera towards it.

Now Google Lens Can Solve All Your Mathematical Problems

For those people who don’t know, Photomath is defined as a camera calculator that uses a smartphone’s camera to identify mathematical equations and displays step by step solutions for it.

This new feature was found by XDA’s editor in chief Mishaal Rahman while reverse coding the app. The astonishing tool is part of Google Lens’ Education mode. According to Rahman, in contrast with Photomath, Lens’ Educate mode brings up much more details concerning the problem at hand. However, she did not provide any detail about whether the app will be able to solve sophisticated mathematic problems like Photomath.

Though, this is not the only feature Google has been working on for the Google Lens. Rahman also located another mode, dubbed “Places”. This mode is created to help users identify famous landmarks. However, as of now, the feature is still under works and reportedly does not provide accurate results. Therefore the company is striving hard to make such features operate in a better way and ultimately bring them in the hands of people for the scintillating experience.