Now, Google’s Workspace Suite Will be Free for Everyone

Google’s Workspace services are changing tremendously. It opens the workspace (formerly known as G Suite) to all Google users that do not require a Google profile anymore to access additional features like drive, Meet, Docs, Sheets, and more. Google Workspace includes all of its productivity apps we know; Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and many more.

Also Read: Tecno Spark 7T Entry-Level smartphone Launch with Huge 6000 mAh Battery

Now, Google’s Workspace Suite Will Be Available Free for Everyone

According to a recent report, “the whole Google Workspace experience is now available to more than three billion existing users across individual users, corporate users, and for education purposes, all have access to the full Google Workspace experience.”

In Gmail, you have to turn on Google Chat to enable this integrated experience possible, which may not be a major difference because free accounts have already access to things like Drive and files.

However, Workspace provides the ability of other users to add them to work activities, such as smart suggestions in emails or documents, and share Google docs, sheets, or slides directly in your Workspace.

While most of these services now become free, the company is introducing a paid version called Google Workspace Individual. It focuses on small company owners and offers “premium capacity, such as smart reservation services, professional video meetings, customized email marketing and many more on the way.”

You may be also interested in: SBP’s Framework to Facilitate Exporters in Digital Markets



