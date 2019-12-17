Now Hide and Unhide Conversations in WhatsApp
WhatsApp is the most widely used app, and millions of people are availing its services on a daily basis. The messaging app keeps on launching new features. However, there are many hidden features that we still don’t know. Such hidden features can make our lives more comfortable than before. Though WhatsApp has not introduced any direct feature that can help users hide a conversation from someone like Telegram, however, one can use an inbuilt screen to Hide and Unhide Conversations in WhatsApp.
Here’s How to Hide and Unhide Conversations in WhatsApp
Before going into details, let’s not forget that WhatsApp has introduced fingerprint unlock from Android Users and Face ID for iOS users to make the safer better than before. Still, if you are looking to hide any conversation, it is possible. You need to follow these steps:
Hide Chat on Android:
- Open the WhatsApp for Android
- Now select the chat that you want to hide
- Tap on the archive button on the top of the conversation to hide chat.
UnHide Chart on Android:
Might be possible that you want to go through the conversation that you have hidden. In order to unhide chat, follow these steps:
- Open your WhatsApp App
- Scroll down to the bottom of the chats
- You will find an archive option
- By clicking on it, you will see the archived chats
- To archive any conversation, you need to click it long
- Tap on unarchive chat
- Now you can see it
Hide Chat on iPhone:
- Open the WhatsApp app from your device
- Right swipe on the conversation that you want to hide
- Click on Archive
- the chat is now not visible in your conversation
UnHide Chat on iPhone:
- Open WhatsApp
- Scroll to the top of the chat list
- By pulling down, you will see the Archive chat option
- To unarchive chat, right swipe that particular chat
- Click on Unarchive
