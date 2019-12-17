Now Hide and Unhide Conversations in WhatsApp

WhatsApp is the most widely used app, and millions of people are availing its services on a daily basis. The messaging app keeps on launching new features. However, there are many hidden features that we still don’t know. Such hidden features can make our lives more comfortable than before. Though WhatsApp has not introduced any direct feature that can help users hide a conversation from someone like Telegram, however, one can use an inbuilt screen to Hide and Unhide Conversations in WhatsApp.

Here’s How to Hide and Unhide Conversations in WhatsApp

Before going into details, let’s not forget that WhatsApp has introduced fingerprint unlock from Android Users and Face ID for iOS users to make the safer better than before. Still, if you are looking to hide any conversation, it is possible. You need to follow these steps:

Hide Chat on Android:

Open the WhatsApp for Android

Now select the chat that you want to hide

Tap on the archive button on the top of the conversation to hide chat.

UnHide Chart on Android:

Might be possible that you want to go through the conversation that you have hidden. In order to unhide chat, follow these steps:

Open your WhatsApp App

Scroll down to the bottom of the chats

You will find an archive option

By clicking on it, you will see the archived chats

To archive any conversation, you need to click it long

Tap on unarchive chat

Now you can see it

Hide Chat on iPhone:

Open the WhatsApp app from your device

Right swipe on the conversation that you want to hide

Click on Archive

the chat is now not visible in your conversation

UnHide Chat on iPhone:

Open WhatsApp

Scroll to the top of the chat list

By pulling down, you will see the Archive chat option

To unarchive chat, right swipe that particular chat

Click on Unarchive

