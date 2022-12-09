Now Instagram Will Let You Know If Your Insta Post Gets Blocked From Being Recommended

Hello everyone! Sometimes our posts on Instagram get fewer engagements than they are used to. Have you ever thought about why? We often get convinced that we are experiencing an ever-feared shadow ban. Today, I have a very good piece of news for you all. Now Instagram will now let you know if your Insta post isn’t being recommended to other users. Isn’t it great?

Is your Insta post blocked from being recommended?

Recently, Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that now Insta App will let you know if your post is blocked from being recommended. Creators and businesses will be able to see if their posts are being blocked from appearing in recommendations on the app. This feature is similar to the end of Feed or Explore or in other places, Instagram shows photos and videos from people you don’t follow.

Mosseri stated in a video posted to Twitter:

“Today we’re announcing new transparency tools so you can see whether or not your photos and videos are recommended in places like explore. Now, we know reach can be volatile. You can see how many people you reach go up and down over time, and one of the reasons that happen is sometimes your account can end up in a state where it’s not eligible for your photos and videos in what we call recommendations.”

In order to find out if your account’s posts are blocked from being recommended, all you have to do is just follow two steps:

Click your settings menu

Navigate to account settings under “account.”

You can see if any of your posts are banned from being recommended there easily. Let me tell you that there are a number of reasons your posts might be blocked. Probably, you’re not following the community guidelines, or your Insta posts have been flagged too many times. It will likely be seen as a transparent tool for creators however, the transparency we still hope to see from Instagram is the intimate details of who (if anyone) has blocked me. Isn’t it? Anyhow, I suspect I will never know this. What do you guys think?

