Now iPhone Shows WhatsApp Contacts in Share Sheet Suggestions

WhatsApp on iPhone has received a new update that is bringing a convenient content sharing feature. Now all the iPhone users will see the WhatsApp contacts suggestions directly in the share sheet menu in the new v2.20.40 build.

Users will be able to share content with their WhatsApp contacts by only one tap on any name in the list and simply send it. The update has been released through the stable channel. The new version of the WhatsApp is now available to all the iPhone users across the globe.

The changelog of WhatsApp v2.20.40 on the App Store says:

On iOS 13, your WhatsApp contacts will now appear as suggestions in the share sheet when you share content from another app.

Previously, in order to open the app’s sharing menu and send the content with contacts, the users had to tap the WhatsApp icon on share sheet. You will get to see now WhatsApp contacts in a row at the top in the share sheet.

Users will need to tap on the WhatsApp contact. In case you are willing to share an image, then you have to tap on a WhatsApp contact. Once you are done, it will open the native share window with the contact and there you will be able edit the photo and send it.

