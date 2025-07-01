Instagram has rolled out a small but exciting update for music lovers. Now, when you share a song from Spotify to your Instagram Story, your friends can listen to a short preview without leaving the app. Before this update, people could share songs to their Instagram Stories from Spotify. But the post was silent. It only showed the cover art and a link to Spotify. If someone wanted to hear the song, they had to tap the link and open Spotify.

This extra step often stopped people from checking out new music. Instagram’s new feature makes it easier and faster. Now, when you post a song, viewers can press play and hear a snippet right away.

Now Listen to Spotify Songs Directly in Instagram Stories

This makes sharing music on Instagram feel more natural. It also helps people find new songs and artists they might like. You can see what your friends are listening to and get a quick taste of it, all inside the app.

This update comes soon after Instagram launched a similar feature for Instagram Notes. Notes are short messages that appear above your profile photo for 24 hours. Now, you can add a song to your Note too. Your followers can see and listen to what you’re enjoying in real time.

These new music tools show that Instagram wants to be more than just a photo and video app. It wants to be a place where people can share what they love, including music. This could help Instagram compete with TikTok, which is already very popular for music trends and viral songs. TikTok has even changed how songs become hits on global music charts.

Instagram is also working on making Stories and Reels more fun in other ways. This year, the app will release new fonts. The handwriting of Rosalía, a famous singer and songwriter inspires one special font.

When you use this font, you can also unlock hidden symbols. For example, typing simple things like 🙂 , *** , or <3 will show secret hand-drawn icons by Rosalía herself.

All these updates are small steps to keep people engaged. By making it easier to share songs and use creative fonts, Instagram hopes people will spend more time on the app and connect with friends in new ways.

So, if you love music, now is a good time to try sharing your favourite songs on Instagram Stories. Your friends might find their next favourite song, thanks to you!