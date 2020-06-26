Google is rolling out a new option that will transfer group video calls with due and Google Meet on various smart displays. Currently, this feature is rolled out for people living in the US owning a Nest Hub Max. People will be able to initiate group video calls on larger screens with up to 32 friends.

To avail of this new amazing feature, one will have to create groups in the Duo Mobile App, after which one can ask the smart display, “Hey Google, Make a group call.” Make sure you tap on the right group that you want to connect with.

Now Make Group Video Calls on Smart Displays with DUO and Meet

The new group video calling feature is available on LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9, JBL Link View, and Lenovo 8-inch and 10-inch smart displays. The company plans to launch it to more markets and for more devices as well. However, if you have to host a group video calling for more than 32 participants, you will have to shift to Google Meet. If there is a meeting going on, you simply need to say “Hey Google, join a meeting” and then tap the “enter meeting code” option to join.

Meet group calling feature is only available on Nest Hub Max at the moment. Let’s see when it will support more devices in the future.

