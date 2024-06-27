Zong introduces the Maheena Bhar Mouj Offer, allowing users to make unlimited calls to all networks. This incredible offer ensures that you stay connected with your loved ones without worrying about running out of minutes. To activate this offer, simply dial *4144# and enjoy seamless communication. Whether it’s catching up with friends or conducting business, Zong’s Maheena Bhar Mouj Offer has you covered with unlimited calls.

In addition to unlimited calls, the Maheena Bhar Mouj Offer also includes 3,000 SMS. This comprehensive package ensures that you have ample resources for texting and calling across all networks. With Zong’s generous offer, staying in touch has never been easier or more affordable. Take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy uninterrupted connectivity and stay connected with everyone, everywhere.

Now Make Unlimited Calls to all Networks with Zong Maheena Bhar Mouj Offer

Offered Incentives:

3000 All-network minutes

3000 SMS

Price:

The offer will cost you only Rs. 370

How to Activate the Offer?

Users can activate the Maheen Bhar Mouj offer by dialling *4144#.

Validity:

The offer is valid for a month.

Terms and conditions:

This offer is available nationwide.

The offer will not be automatically renewed.

Postpaid users can not subscribe to this offer.

MBB/IS users can also not subscribe to this offer.

The customers will be charged again if they subscribe to the bundle twice

