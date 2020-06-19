Now Manage subscriptions Directly from the Google Play Store

Google has recently launched Android 11 Beta, and now it wants to make some changes to its app store. Soon the company is going to change the whole method through which people manage their app subscriptions. Google wants you to buy a subscription to its services; however, for that, you won’t have to download the app, instead, you can do it directly from Google Play Store.

Some of the selected apps from the App store are tested with this new feature. Users will get an option to start a new trial, and then it will direct them to download or purchase the app for extra top-ups.

From the app page, users can quickly get details regarding the subscription. Through this, the company has provided extra convenience to people as now they will get everything in one place instead of going through each app individually. Right now, this feature is tested on a few apps; however, when the feature is successful, it will be launched for other apps as and for everyone well.

In a nutshell, instead of going through an in-app subscription channel, users can directly read an app’s subscription from Play Store. Distinctly, users can purchase an app’s subscription if the app is not installed on their phone. Aside from being convenient for users, this feature also makes it easier for developers to sell subscriptions directly from the app’s listing.

Google keeps on launching new features on an off to make its app more user friendly. For this, the company usually introduce some great features on the app that is used too much. Google play store is the widely used platform, and the company keeps on bringing new updates to it to make it more productive than before.

