Now Pay Your Bills with Standard Charted Mobile Banking App

When it comes to paying mobile bills, it is one of the most hectic tasks. A person has to drive all the way to the centers to pay bills for the regular services they get at home, including electricity, gas and water bills. Now things are simplified, thanks to Standard Charted Mobile Banking App. With this app, standard charted facilitates users with paying credit card and mobile bills. What’s more comforting than realizing that you can pay all the bills while sitting in your bed with just a few mobile taps?

Standard Charted Mobile Banking:

Online Banking is a simple, hassle-free and secure internet banking service available to Standard Chartered customers in Pakistan. One can pay credit card bills, daily utilities, school fees, mobile and broadband companies bills, insurance bills and can also make tax payments.

Credit Card Services:

If you are looking to pay credit card bill, Standard Charted provides you with these services:

View your last three Credit Card statements.

Pay credit card bills.

Set up standing orders for recurring Credit Card bill payments

Utility Services:

One can also pay daily utility bills via Online Banking / Standard Chartered Mobile App services. The billers that are included in the company’s list are as follows:

Baluchistan Water And Sanitation Agency (BWASA)

City District Government Karachi / Karachi Municipal Corporation (CDGK / KMC)

FWASA

FESCO

GEPCO

Gujranwala Water and Sanitation Authority (GWASA)

HESCO

IESCO

Karachi Water Supply Board (KWSB)

K-Electric

Lahore Water And Sewerage Authority (LWASA)

LESCO

MEPCO

Multan Water And Sanitation Agency (MWASA)

PESCO

QESCO

Rawalpindi Water And Sewerage Authority (RWASA)

SNGPL

SSGC

SEPCO

Mobile Companies:

Are you planning to pay postpaid mobile bills or you want to purchase a super card? Don’t worry, this all is possible through Standard Charted Mobile Banking App. These are the mobile companies included in the list:

Mobilink Postpaid

Mobilink Prepaid

One Load

Telenor Postpaid

Telenor Prepaid

Ufone Postpaid

Ufone Prepaid

Warid Postpaid

Warid Prepaid

Zong Postpaid

Zong Prepaid

Broadband and Telecom Services:

These are the broadband and telecom services, which can be paid via the Standard Charted mobile banking app.

NayaTel

PTCL Corporate/Defaulter

PTCL EVO Postpaid

PTCL EVO Prepaid

PTCL Landline

PTCL Vfone

Qubee Consumer

Qubee Distributor

Wateen

Wi-Tribe

World Call

Educational Institutes Fees Payments:

The thing I like most about this online payments is that the company has also included some schools whose bills can be paid online with this mobile banking apps. So, if you are busy and can’t make to bank, school fees easily while sitting at home.

These are the schools whose bills can be paid:

Beaconhouse School System

Karachi Grammar School

Lahore University of Management Sciences

Furthermore, you will not have to pay an extra amount for using these services. For more information and account formation inquiry, visit the official website of Standard Charted.

